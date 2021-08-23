500-Year Anniversary of the Fuggerei – the Oldest Social Housing Complex in the World

On this day in 1521, Jakob Fugger “the Rich” (1459-1525) signed the deed of foundation to establish the “Fuggerei,” which is now the oldest existing social housing complex in the world. It is located in Augsburg, Germany. The foundation deed specified that the housing complex was to exist “in perpetuity” and to be “further developed.” The philosophy behind it can be summarized as being to “provide assistance, not charity, to people in need so they can help themselves.” There are a total of nine foundations established by the Fugger family in Augsburg that have been in continuous existence since the 16th century. In addition to the Fuggerei, there are medical facilities, an infirmary, and a foundation to contribute to the salvation of the Fugger family, among others. According to an inscription on a tablet displayed at the Fuggerei, the Fugger family established the foundation to “reimburse God the money that he has generously bestowed upon the family.” Furthermore, at the time, establishing a foundation was considered a good Christian deed that would shorten the time spent in purgatory.