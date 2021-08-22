Afghan woman gives birth to baby on US evacuation flight
Washington DC [US], August 23 (ANI): An Afghan woman on Saturday gave birth to a "baby girl" onboard a US evacuation flight upon landing at a US airbase in Germany. The Defense Department shared photos of US personnel helping an Afghan mother exit an aircraft "moments after she delivered a baby aboard the aircraft.""Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and her family off a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III moments after she delivered a baby aboard the aircraft at Ramstein Air Base in Germany," US Defense Department tweeted along with a picture.www.philadelphiaherald.com
