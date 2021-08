The 2021 U.S. Open is rapidly approaching as the year's final major tennis tournament gets underway on Aug. 30. Tennis stars from around the globe are set to gather in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. On the men's side of the bracket there is plenty of drama, even with a few high-profile absences such as Rafael Nadal (foot) and Roger Federer (knee). The centerpiece, however, is Novak Djokovic, who enters as a dominant favorite in the betting market.