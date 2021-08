On the left side of Angel Reese’s neck, behind her ear, is a tattoo of the letter A and the number 10, in red cursive writing. The tattoo, which she got in June, represents her name and her longtime jersey number, which she currently wears on the University of Maryland women’s basketball team. Reese hopes that A10 branding and a logo she helped design will soon be on T-shirts, sweaters, and other merchandise that people can buy.