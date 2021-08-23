Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

JHS Football: Derreion Hinton receives first collegiate offer

By Jay Neal sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hogBO_0baJTECw00
DERREION HINTON Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Athletics

Derreion Hinton received his first collegiate offer last week when East Central University (ECU) in Ada, Okla. extended an official offer.

Hinton (6-feet, 195 pounds) is expected to be a force on the Jacksonville High defense from his linebacker position this season, and is coming off of an 80-tackle, 11-tackle for loss and 6-quarterback sack season at The Brook Hill School (TAPPS) last year.

In last week's scrimmage against Bullard, Hinton was one of the defensive standouts for the Tribe.

The Tigers, who are coached by Al Johnson, are members of the Great American Conference (NCAA, Division II).

ECU went 2-0 in the spring, playing a modified schedule due to COVID-19 protocols.

