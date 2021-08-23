pastels enlists Curtis Roach and Jay Squared for "G&T! Remix"
Melbourne, Australia musician pastels has enlisted Detroit rappers Curtis Roach and Jay Squared for a vibrant remix of her track "G&T!". The producer, beat maker, and pianist has been on the rise lately, gaining momentum for her evocative, diverse style. On this remix, she links up with talented artists Curtis Roach and Jay Squared to deliver a version of her song "G&T!" that includes hip-hop vocals, giving it cross-genre appeal.earmilk.com
