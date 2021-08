Twitch star Asmongold has been asked by his audience to play the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected beta, which is set to transpire later this month. And although the remaster of the classic Blizzard game is something that Asmongold is interested in, he has had to insist with his viewers that he won't be touching the game until it formally launches next month. The reason for this insistence to not play the Diablo II beta, however, is due to another game that Asmongold has been streaming on his channel quite frequently over the past month.