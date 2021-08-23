Psychonauts 2 Delivers The Fun, Trippy Experience You Were Hoping For (Review)
Psychonauts 2 finally launches this week, bringing 16 years worth of hype/expectations with it. Expectations it manages to meet…. 16 years after the first game released (subsequently gaining a cult-like status) and six years since it was initially announced, this week brings Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2 to the masses. Whether you’re a long time fan whose been waiting, or a newcomer looking to see what all the fuss is about, there’s plenty to love about the sequel. Check out our full review:www.cinelinx.com
