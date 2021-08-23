Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

NY Gov. Cuomo ripped for report he abandoned dog Captain at executive mansion

By Jessica Chasmar
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Resigning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting raked over the social media coals for a report that he tried to give his dog Captain away during his final days in office. The Albany Times Union reported Monday morning, citing two state police sources, that Cuomo, a Democrat, left the dog behind at the Executive Mansion before he started staying with one of his sisters in Westchester County last week.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Pets & Animals
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Albany, NY
Government
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Albany Times Union#Democrat#The Times Union#Siberian#Lollypop Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy