Cork have made two changes to their starting team for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final showdown with Limerick, while the Treaty are unchanged. The big news is that Shane Kingston has been handed a starting berth, having played a starring role as a substitute in the Rebels' semi-final win over Kilkenny. The Douglas star scored 0-7 from play following his introduction in the 42nd minute, helping to turn the tie in Cork's favour.