Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

COVID vaccines: we need to find out which incentives actually work

philadelphiaherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most powerful tool for combating COVID is not a drug or a vaccine, but a method. A randomised trial is the best way to discover what works and what doesn't. This method underlies much of the progress in modern medicine, including the development of effective COVID vaccines. However, developing highly effective vaccines is not enough. We also need people to take them. Again, randomised trials should be our guide.

www.philadelphiaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#France#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Rct#Recovery#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

COVID infection vs. COVID vaccine: Which protects you longer?

A new study suggests that antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine fade faster than antibodies created by COVID-19 infection, Reuters reports. Doctors at one of the biggest health centers in Israel found that protective antibody levels drop among those who received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer faster than they do in COVID-19 survivors, according to Reuters.
PharmaceuticalsWRAL

Fact check: If you had COVID, should you get the vaccine?

As the U.S. tries to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, skeptics on social media are challenging the efficacy of vaccines for people who were previously infected by the virus. Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician identified as a top spreader of anti-vaccine misinformation on Facebook, dismissed the need for vaccination in...
PharmaceuticalsHolland Sentinel

My Take: Real answers about the COVID-19 vaccines

As healthcare providers, we understand that long periods of difficulty, like the past 18 months, can result in a deep sense of uncertainty in many of us. So it is understandable that many members of our community have real, legitimate questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. With over 340 million COVID-19...
PharmaceuticalsAMA

AMA encourages COVID-19 vaccine mandates to defeat pandemic

“The FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the meticulously collected evidence from more than 100 million vaccinated Americans is clear: the vaccines we have to defeat COVID-19 are safe, effective, and the only way out of this pandemic. “For months, physicians have advocated for vaccination against COVID-19, urging...
Public HealthPosted by
Money

5 Ways Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine Could Cost You Money

As cases climb and lockdowns loom once again, everyone from doctors to Instagram influencers are frantically trying to convince Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, the movement has focused largely on incentives — to get needles in arms, officials have promised free beer, discount concert tickets and even $100 payments to people who get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
Popular Science

Should we be mixing COVID-19 vaccines for better immunity?

As restrictions on international travel lift, people are beginning to visit countries that offer different COVID-19 vaccines than the ones they received at home. Over the past few months, some visitors to the United States who were immunized abroad have “doubled up” with another COVID-19 vaccine by a different manufacturer, Reuters reported this week.
PharmaceuticalsCity Journal

Vaccines Remain the Way Out

The fast-spreading Delta variant is now responsible for more than 90 percent of Covid-19 cases in the United States. While the recent surge of infections appears to be concentrated in places with relatively low vaccination rates, reports are emerging of hot spots in highly vaccinated parts of the country. Some point to signs of declining vaccine efficacy: breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals have risen in some places to as high as 30 percent of reported cases; fully vaccinated people, once they come down with Delta, can transmit their infections to others; and while there is encouraging though still limited evidence that vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe cases of the disease, their overall effectiveness has declined, especially in the more vulnerable elderly. Booster shots appear to be in the lineup for the fall.
Pharmaceuticalsphiladelphiaherald.com

CBD Gummies For Pain - (Updated) Buyer's Guide CBD EXpert

We all know that good health and a healthy lifestyle can bring us happiness. Everybody wants to be able to move quickly and reach their goals as quickly as possible. It has been shown that many people struggle with health issues like stress, anxiety and low blood pressure. CBD products...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing an end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling, and vaccination numbers were rising. Mask mandates were easing, and people were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become evident that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine became the first to gain the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)full approval for use in anyone at least 16 years old, giving existing mandates firmer legal standing and opening the door for additional mandates.
dallassun.com

Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa

In recent months, the question of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or limitations on those who choose not to be vaccinated has become a hot topic. In many countries, healthcare professionals and care home workers in facilities for the aged or disabled must be vaccinated as an occupational requirement. They are duty bound to accept a vaccine because of their non-negotiable pledge to avoid harm to patients, colleagues and their own families.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Reading Eagle

What should you do with your COVID vaccination card and when might you need it?

Pennsylvania currently does not require you to show proof of a COVID vaccination to enter businesses or attend events. However, there are situations in which you may be required to show you're fully vaccinated against COVID. Travelers may need to show they are fully vaccinated depending on their destination, including...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy