Four Injured In Separate Eastern Iowa Weekend Accidents

The Iowa State Troopers aren’t just watching you from the roads. They’re watching you from ABOVE the roads, as well. Those white rectangles that you see spread out about ¼ of a mile are distance indicators. Iowa State Trooper Pilots know how long it takes you to get from one rectangle to the next and can figure out if you're speeding by timing a vehicle and consulting a chart, then relaying that information to a nearby Trooper on the ground.