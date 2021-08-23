Cancel
Four Injured In Separate Eastern Iowa Weekend Accidents

By Elwin Huffman
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 3 days ago
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a car and train that injured two people in Black Hawk County over the weekend. Sheriff's officials said in a news release that the car's driver and a passenger were both transported to a Waterloo hospital following the crash. Authorities described the passenger's injuries as life-threatening. The driver's injuries were less severe and not believed to be life-threatening.

