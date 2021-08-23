Daptomycin as Frontline Therapy for MRSA Bacteremia: Has the Time Come?

Changing microorganism distributions and decreasing antibiotic susceptibility over the duration of hospitalization have been described for the colonization or infection of selected organ systems. Few data are available on bacteremias in the intensive care unit (ICU) setting. We conducted a nationwide study on bloodstream infection (BSI) using data from the Swiss Centre for Antibiotic Resistance (ANRESIS). We analyzed data on BSI detected in the ICU from hospitals that sent information on a regular basis during the entire study period (2008–2017). We described specific trends of pathogen distribution and resistance during hospitalization duration. We included 6505 ICU- BSI isolates from 35 Swiss hospitals. We observed 2587 possible skin contaminants, 3788 bacteremias and 130 fungemias. The most common microorganism was Escherichia coli (23.2%, 910), followed by Staphylococcus aureus (18.7%, 734) and enterococci (13.1%, 515). Enterococcus spp (p < 0.0001) and Candida spp (p < 0.0001) increased in proportion, whereas E. coli (p < 0.0001) and S. aureus (p < 0.0001) proportions decreased during hospitalization. Resistances against first- and second-line antibiotics increased linearly during hospitalization. Pathogen distribution and antimicrobial resistance in ICU-BSI depends on the duration of the hospitalization. The proportion of enterococcal BSI, candidemia and resistant microorganisms against first- and second-line antibiotics increased during hospitalization.