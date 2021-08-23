Cancel
Daptomycin as Frontline Therapy for MRSA Bacteremia: Has the Time Come?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings increasingly suggest the mortality risk may be reduced by initiating daptomycin within 3 days of infection. Daptomycin (Cubicin) is a cyclic lipopeptide antibiotic with broad-spectrum gram-positive activity, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE). The drug received additional FDA labeling for patients with S aureus bacteremia, including those with right-sided infective endocarditis, following the completion of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind clinical trial that found daptomycin to be noninferior to the standard of care.1.

