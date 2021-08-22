Women’s soccer edged out 2-1 at Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Despite a 10-save performance from goalkeeper Bronwyn Luitwieler and a second –half rally, the UNC Asheville women's soccer team came up just short at Western Carolina on Sunday night, falling to the Catamounts 2-1. Western Carolina pulled in front in the first before Asheville's Taylor Gardner answered to open the second, before the Catamounts ultimately scored the game winner in the 74th. With the win, the Bulldogs drop to 0-2 while the Catamounts move to 1-1.