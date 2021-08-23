Jerome Baker and the Miami Dolphins Partner with the City of North Miami to Transport Donation Items to Haiti for Earthquake Relief
North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime has partnered with Jerome Baker, Linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, and the Miami Dolphins organization to transport donated items to Haiti this week. The items will be transported to Haiti for earthquake relief efforts. What: Jerome Baker and the Miami Dolphin’s Earthquake Relief Efforts. When:...communitynewspapers.com
