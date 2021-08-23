Cancel
Hallandale Beach, FL

Young Star Emily Taylor Kaufman celebrates 17th birthday in style

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Turning 17 is no small matter…at least not in the life of a 16 year-old! Emily Taylor Kaufman, one of the superstars from the Interiors by Steven G ~ YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE, knew exactly how she wanted to celebrate her special day. First, a luncheon at Icebox Café in Hallandale Beach with a small group of friends, and then an evening at Margaritaville with her friends. Emily said, “I love going to Icebox Café because the environment there is so beautiful and it was a great luncheon with wonderful service. Then our little entourage went to Margaritaville…the room was a WOW!! We had dinner there the first night…great food and service there too and the next day was spent in a cabana at the pool. All in all, it was very special to me and I couldn’t have asked for anything more than spending time with my good friends at two of my favorite places! “

