Sen. Cotton helps American get out of Afghanistan, knocks State Department for lack of assistance

By Joshua Nelson
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

An American who was stranded in Afghanistan arrived in Washington, D.C. and spoke to Fox News on Monday about his journey from the Taliban’s reign in Afghanistan. “First of all, I should appreciate Mr. Tom Cotton that he really helped us get out of there. Without him, it was impossible. Yes, I just got to Washington, D.C. airport, so everything is fine. We’re feeling safe and happy, a little tired. We haven’t been sleeping for almost 36 or 40 hours almost, but yeah, we made it,” Haroon told “Fox & Friends.”

