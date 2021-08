The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors finished in the middle of the Mountain West standings last season and will be challenged in their opening game of the 2021 college football season. On Saturday, the UCLA Bruins will host the 2020 New Mexico Bowl champs at the Rose Bowl in a non-conference matchup. Chip Kelly's Bruins are looking to bounce back from an underwhelming Pac-12 showing and could run up the score against the visitors with their explosive offense.