Canada’s Asante Gold (TSX-V: ASE) has completed the acquisition of Australia’s Resolute Mining (ASX, LON: RSG) Bibiani Gold mine in Ghana. The Vancouver-based company said it had paid Resolute an initial $30 million in cash, which will be followed by another $30 million on or before six months from the transaction close. The final $30 million will be paid on or before a year from completion.