After more than a year of delays, the findings of the 2020 Census have been released. The once-a-decade count is used to realign both the country’s 435 districts of the U.S. House, as well as state legislatures nationwide, to reflect changes in population. It's a process known as redistricting in some places, and it’s called reapportionment in Vermont. Now, delays at the federal level mean Vermont’s apportionment board has gotten a late start to redrawing the state’s political map.