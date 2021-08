Deron Thomas Johnson, age 56 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence. He was a disable United State Gulf War Army veteran and a member of the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Deron was born February 26, 1965 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of Jessie Kathleen (Brown) Johnson and the late Arthur Gerald “Buddy” Johnson. Besides his father...

