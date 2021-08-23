Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Video: BMW M4 Competition drag races Ford Mustang Mach 1

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the people from Ford have had a lot of work to do with Mustangs. First, the electric model started going on sale around the world, and proved to be quite a success. The Mach-E is now a welcome addition to the list of electric vehicles we can enjoy around the world, with some serious claims behind it. Then came another special Mustang, but this time, following the original recipe: the Ford Mustang Mach 1.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Drag Races#Mach#Gearbox#Bavarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsTop Speed

This Dodge Demon Proves While Big Wheels and Low-Pro Tires Have No Place On the Drag Strip

The Demon is essentially a drag racer based on the Dodge Challenger platform. Dodge made this beast for those people who wanted more from the Challenger Hellcat. A Supercharged V-8 is the appropriate engine of choice for the Challenger. Due to high demand, Dodge built a limited number of Dodge Demon’s that took the Hellcat equation and pushed it to a new dimension.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1000-HP Dodge Durango Beats C8 Corvette Into The Ground

Someone get the Corvette some aloe. The name Corvette rings true as one of the most instantly recognizable vehicles in the car community. Having debuted back in 1953, the Vette has risen to the top spot in the hierarchical structure of GM. While that is all well and good, those brilliant minds that once put GM at the forefront of racing technology have since moved on(to a better place). This leaves the Corvette in a position of constant awareness. Nowadays competitors are on the rise to take the viscous Vette off of its podium of automotive perfection. It would appear that the front runner for this decimation of the GM pretty boy is the ever-famous Mopar.
CarsTop Speed

These Cars Pack The Smallest V-8 Engines Ever Put In a Road-Going Vehicle

For as long as most of us can remember, V-8 engines are associated with big power and big displacement. Although this is true for most of them, there are those that don’t share their bigger counterparts’ performance capabilities. Nevertheless, some of these engines pack a surprising amount of punch for their size. On top of that, you can find a lot of them in some pretty epic vehicles.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.
CarsTruth About Cars

Need a 9.4-Liter V8? Chevrolet Has You Covered

With reports coming out everywhere that American muscle cars will be revised into electrified sedans or crossover vehicles, you might find yourself in the market for the biggest V8 you can find before they’re made intentionally scarce. But perhaps you’re keen to enter the drag-racing scene and find the Dodge Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter insufficient for what could be the last gasp of petroleum-powered insanity.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Possibly Prepping The Ultimate Camaro

News surrounding the Camaro has been pretty contradictory lately, with some reports claiming General Motors will not introduce a seventh-generation to replace the current model, and others speculating that the muscle car will go all-electric. As of now, the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe is the most powerful, and highest performance Camaro variant available. Its 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 produces a whopping 650 horsepower, but is still down on power compared to the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford Shelby GT500.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford GT Could Be Getting The Twin-Turbo 7.3L Godzilla V8

Just yesterday, Ford Authority exclusively reported that at least one Ford GT spotted around the Detroit Metro area is being tested with a powertrain that is clearly different from what the model currently comes equipped with. It’s unclear what, exactly, this powertrain might be, but sources noted that it sounds very different from Ford’s twin-turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 that currently powers the supercar. And that had us wondering – might this mysterious powertrain be Ford’s twin-turbo 7.3L Godzilla V8?
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Home & Gardengmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Silverado HD Spied For The First Time

The refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was just caught conducting some real-world testing, providing our first look at the heavy duty pickup in prototype form. This particular model is configured in the Crew Cab / Long Bed body style, and is covered in heavy camouflage. This model also appears to be a mid-tier trim level, given the lack of shiny trim bits that characterize higher trims. Nevertheless, there are still several noteworthy features to point out on this prototype 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, starting with the reworked front fascia, where we spot headlights with LED lighting signatures.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Our Best Look Yet at the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The upcoming C8-generation Corvette Z06 is expected to be headlined by a flat-plane-crank DOHC V-8 based on the engine in the C8.R racing car, but the fastest and most track-focused C8 yet will also feature some pretty aggressive new aerodynamic options. A report last Summer indicated those would include an active splitter and rear wing. New spy shots of a Z06 apparently testing near the Nürburgring with minimal camouflage appear to show those elements in action.
CarsGear Patrol

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is a Sportier 'Stang That Deserves a Stick Shift

When Ford's PR folks sent over the window sticker for the Mustang Mach 1 that was set to be dropped off at my first door, the first thing I did was check to see what sort of gearbox it had. The second thing I did was sigh. My otherwise-wonderfully-specced tester would be arriving with a 10-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels, not the six-speed manual that comes standard.
Buying CarsCarscoops

$85,000 Will Get You This Very Rare 1989 Ford Mustang Saleen SSC

Some special Ford Mustang models have been produced over the decades but when it comes to the Foxbody-generation, few Mustangs are more desirable than the Saleen SSC. While Saleen has most recently tried to establish itself as a car manufacturer in China, there was a time when it was a leading tuner for all kinds of performance cars, including the Mustang. With its SSC model, it modified the car’s 5.0-liter V8 with a larger 65 mm throttle body, fitted new upper and lower intake manifolds, ported heated, tubular steel headers, 1.7:1 roller rockers, and a Walker Dynomax low-restriction dual-exhaust system. These upgrades lifted the V8’s output to 292 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque.
Carsgmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Corvette L88 Drag Races A 1972 Dodge Coronet R/T: Video

When it comes to old-school performance, it’s hard to beat the 427 cubic-inch L88 engine. This race-derived eight-cylinder, which saw brief duty in the C2 and C3-generation Chevy Corvette, featured a high 12.5:1 compression ratio and a four-barrel Holley 4150 carburetor, pushing output to a factory-stated 430 horsepower – though many enthusiasts maintain the L88 produced a lot more than that.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R With 250 Miles Up For Grabs

Low-mile Ford Mustang models from various generations have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork in recent months, including this 1993 SVT Cobra with 16 miles on the clock and this 109-mile 2007 Shelby GT500. Now, we have yet another stellar, barely-used pony car that’s surfaced for sale, and it’s this 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R with 250 miles that’s currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids.
CarsCarscoops

10 Cool Vintage Muscle Cars That Aren’t The 1968 Dodge Charger

The highlight of Dodge’s recent announcement about its future EV-based performance cars was a glimpse of a black concept clearly inspired by the ’68-’70 Charger. With its σinister hidden headlights, recessed rear window, big-block engine options, and numerous TV and movie appearances, there’s probably no car from the original muscle car era that better encapsulates the spirit of Detroit muscle.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

2008 Ford Mustang GT500KR Is The King Of The Road

Get back to old school Shelby roots with this Mustang. If you look back on all of the different generations of the Ford Mustang you will likely notice a trend that both insinuates that Ford has no shortage of submodels and special editions for the model and loves to double back around to older monikers for the sake of drumming up some old nostalgia. This is a trick that Ford seems to have learned from the late Carroll Shelby as an overwhelming number of those special editions originating in the early years of the Mustang came out of the Shelby American facility.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Acura NSX Type S Teased As More-Powerful C8 Corvette Rival

Japanese automaker Acura has teased the 2022 Acura NSX Type S, framed as a new go-faster model variant for the mid-engine hybrid sports car. Set to rival the mid-engine C8 Corvette, the 2022 Acura NSX Type S will be the final model year for the second-gen nameplate, which was originally reintroduced in 2015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy