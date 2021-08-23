Video: BMW M4 Competition drag races Ford Mustang Mach 1

Someone get the Corvette some aloe. The name Corvette rings true as one of the most instantly recognizable vehicles in the car community. Having debuted back in 1953, the Vette has risen to the top spot in the hierarchical structure of GM. While that is all well and good, those brilliant minds that once put GM at the forefront of racing technology have since moved on(to a better place). This leaves the Corvette in a position of constant awareness. Nowadays competitors are on the rise to take the viscous Vette off of its podium of automotive perfection. It would appear that the front runner for this decimation of the GM pretty boy is the ever-famous Mopar.