Florida peeping Tom arrested with pants down outside woman’s window, deputies say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man who was arrested Saturday after he was caught with his pants down outside a woman’s home had told police he was out to get some exercise, investigators said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were patrolling a neighborhood after getting multiple reports last week of a man who had exposed himself to women.

Deputies were conducting covert surveillance around 8:45 p.m. Saturday when they noticed a man peeking into a window at the house of one of the victims. They watched as the man went from one window to another. The man then crouched down and looked through the pane.

“A deputy noted the suspect had his pants down around his knees, and that his hands were occupied in front of him,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Deputies announced their presence and Francisco Javier Orozco Gutierrez stood up and tried to run away. He was taken into custody moments later.

Gutierrez, 37, was arrested and charged with exposure, voyeurism, stalking, and loitering or prowling, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. He was in jail on $33,000 bond, according to jail records.

