ROBLES believes that it has failed many things in Afghanistan and asks the world to watch for women

In a world in the process of transformation, the output of NATO from Afghanistan and the return of Taliban power is already a milestone in the configuration of a new world order. Europe, in the words of the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell assumes that "the United States will no longer do the wars of others." But the change of phase, in addition to the necessary internal reflection on the future role of the EU, is also involving an assessment on the error that has meant to leave this country, after 20 years trying to achieve its stabilization.