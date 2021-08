Country music superstar Tim McGraw is a busy man these days, but even he needs a little time for some rest and relaxation. Just in the last few weeks, Tim McGraw has put out a brand new music video and revealed he’s joining the “Yellowstone” Universe. The music video for McGraw’s latest musical offering, “7500 OBO,” debuted just about a week ago. Fans of the country music icon are happy that McGraw put out a new music video for the song. They are also thrilled that the video stars Tim McGraw’s youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw. In order to give the video an authentic feel, McGraw and his team rounded up some vintage items. One of those vintage items was a lawnmower that a local business loaned to them specifically for the video.