Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

USDA taps Bay Area satellite data firm to scrutinize crops

By Bloomberg
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is tapping a California satellite imaging company to see if its higher resolution data can help the government agency better assess crops for this year’s growing season. The USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service signed a deal with Planet Labs Inc. to integrate the firm’s high...

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Tapping#Planet Labs Inc#Nass#Dmy Technology Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA updates pandemic assistance for livestock, poultry contract producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic...
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

USDA Announces CFAP 2 Assistance for Livestock, Poultry, Specialty Crop Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
Agriculturepcrm.org

Doctors Group Calls on USDA to Drop Deceptive Advertisements That Downplay Beef’s Devastating Impact on the Climate Crisis

WASHINGTON—The nonprofit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to halt and retract a deceptive advertisement, which first appeared in The Wall Street Journal on Aug. 14, that downplays the beef industry’s devastating impact on the climate crisis. The advertisements are paid for by the Beef Checkoff, which is overseen by the USDA and is designed to stimulate beef sales and consumption. The Physicians Committee will also submit a petition with the Federal Trade Commission requesting an investigation into the advertisements.
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Accepting Applications to Help Cover Costs for Organic Certification

Organic producers and handlers can now apply for Department of Agriculture funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Announced last week, the funds provide cost-share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products for the costs of obtaining or maintaining organic certification under USDA’s National Organic Program. Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent during 2021 and any subsequent program year. Producers can be reimbursed for expenses made between October 1st, 2020, and September 30th, 2021.
AgricultureKOMO News

Futuristic biosphere farm grows crops under the ocean

Strawberries, basil and lettuce are flourishing in a new biosphere farm anchored to the floor of the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s Ligurian coast. Nemo’s Garden, which grows without soil or pesticides, sprouted from an idea by Sergio Gamberini, a scuba diver who also has a passion for gardening, according to the project’s website.
Portland, ORmybasin.com

USDA to Invest $50 Million in New Cooperative Agreements for Racial Justice and Equity

PORTLAND, Ore., August 25, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing up to $50 million in cooperative agreements to support historically underserved farmers and ranchers with climate-smart agriculture and forestry. The Racial Justice and Equity Conservation Cooperative Agreements are available to entities for two-year projects that expand the delivery of conservation assistance to farmers who are beginning, limited resource, socially disadvantaged, and veteran farmers.
Agricultureb93radio.com

USDA Updates CFAP 2.0 for Poultry and Specialty Crop Farmers

The Department of Agriculture announced Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, or CFAP 2, funds for contract livestock producers and specialty crop growers. CFAP 2 assists farmers who faced market hiccups in 2020 due to the pandemic. USDA announced that there’s $1 billion available through the program to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry for money losses in 2020.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA offers $1 billion in pandemic aid to contract growers

Nearly seven months after it froze a Trump-era plan, the Biden administration said on Tuesday that up to $1 billion was available to contract growers of pigs and poultry to offset revenue lost to the pandemic in 2020. With the announcement, the USDA has committed more than $8 billion in pandemic aid to farmers and ranchers since March.
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Establishes Dairy Donation Program

On Wednesday, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh announced the establishment of a $400 million Dairy Donation Program. The program aims to facilitate timely dairy product donations while reducing food waste. The establishment of DDP is part of the $6 billion pandemic assistance USDA announced in March and follows...
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

USDA offers updated support to farmers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Farmers in need of financial assistance can apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 through the United States Department of Agriculture. The relief program can help farmers make up for money lost during the pandemic. “It basically has helped them by providing revenue to the...
California Statevegetablegrowersnews.com

California farmers hit by wildfires and drought can get disaster aid

California farmers hit by wildfires and drought can get disaster aid. California agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the wildfires and ongoing, severe drought. The USDA has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA Announces Proposed Framework for Advancing Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2

The Department of Agriculture is dedicating $300 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to conduct surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 and other emerging and zoonotic diseases. The effort aimed at susceptible animals includes building an early warning system to alert public health partners to potential threats so they can take steps sooner to prevent or limit the next global pandemic. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is the lead agency responsible for implementing the early warning system. The framework outlines how the agency will focus its efforts to prevent, detect, investigate and respond to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and other emerging and zoonotic diseases that could pose a threat to both people and animals. Establishing an early warning system will require a multi-year effort. USDA will build upon its existing infrastructure to implement a risk-based, comprehensive, integrated disease monitoring and surveillance system domestically, and enhance collaboration internationally.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Data Dashboards Bringing Together Pollinator Data

Efforts are ongoing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to build a data dashboard for those involved in pollinator health improvement efforts. USDA Honey Bee and Pollinator Research Coordinator, Elizabeth Hill, explains the concept of data dashboards and how one developed specifically for pollinators can aid researchers and stakeholders in pollinator health efforts.
Agriculturekmaland.com

App measures milk urea nitrogen

A mobile device app that measures milk urea nitrogen may help dairy producers. There are currently no precise, convenient, on-farm tests available so farmers often send samples to laboratories for analysis, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Having real-time data on milk urea nitrogen can help producers maximize performance,...
Agriculturemybasin.com

USDA Accepts 2.8 Million Acres for the Conservation Reserve Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has accepted 2.8 million acres in offers from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in 2021. This year, almost 1.9 million acres in offers have been accepted through the General CRP Signup, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has accepted over 897,000 acres for enrollment through the Continuous Signup. The Continuous Signup remains open and CRP Grasslands Signup closed last week, so USDA expects to enroll more acres into all of CRP than the 3 million acres that are expiring.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

The livestock industry's response to meatless meat

Meatless meat sales grew rapidly in between 2019-2021. The Good Food Institute reports that plant-based meat dollar sales have increased 43% over the past two years, and 57% percent of American households have purchased plant-based meat as of 2021. As meatless meat takes aim at the animal meat market, the...
Long Beach, CAAviation Week

Virgin Orbit To Launch, Offer Own Satellite-based Data Services, Fleet

Virgin Orbit, the airborne small-satellite rocket launch upstart that announced its intent to go public Aug. 23, apparently will build and offer a fleet of Earth-observation (EO) and internet of things (IoT) satellites starting in 2023, according to investor materials. A test fleet of four satellites, two each for EO...
AgriculturePhys.org

Climate-smart crop rotation works for Gangetic plains

Climate-smart agriculture practices such as research-backed crop rotation, along with precise water and nutrient management, can safely and significantly suppress weeds that decrease cereal productivity, says a new study. Published on 5 August in Scientific Reports, the study recommends maize–wheat–mungbean rotation as a promising climate smart alternative to the conventional...
Agriculturethewestsidegazette.com

New Ways To Estimate Climate Change Impacts On Agriculture: Study

WASHINGTON — Agricultural economists at the University of Illinois took a closer look at how the choice of statistical methodology influences climate study results. They also proposed a more accurate and place-specific approach to data analysis in their new study. The findings of the study were published in the journal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy