United We can design the PSOE a trimlet 'express' of 3,200 million to the electrical to reduce the light

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe political course begins with new shaking within the coalition government. The light invoice is still a friction element between the partners. Just a few hours before the first Council of Ministers of the new Course is held, united we can demand the PSOE "courage" to reduce the light and cope with the electricity, cutting their income between 1,500 and 3,200 million.

www.dailynewsen.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Garzón
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Design#Electricity Market#Coalition Government#Psoe#Invoice#United#Socialists#Agency
