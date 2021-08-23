2021 Recruiting: Louis Hansen

Needham, MA – 6’6”, 252. Previously On MGoBlog Hello post by Ace. We HAD A DEAL, Rivals dot com. Michigan or Penn State unearths these super tall tight end athletes from places that half the country can’t find on a map like “Eldorado” or “Dudley” or “Burke” or “Hamden” or “Newburyport” or “Massachusetts.” You take half a look, shrug at a highlight reel of this giant running over the children more likely to have descended from John Adams than a modern Patriot, give him a 3-star ranking that’s nowhere close to the 4s, and then when he starts doing the same to Big Ten players, we pedantic nerd bloggers get to be all smug while the star-gazers act aghast.