In a press conference in his home country of Sweden, former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement from the game of hockey. It is a shame Henrik Lundqvist could not go out on his own terms. But maybe it is best that he did not play for the Washington Capitals during the shortened 2020-21 season. It just would not have been right seeing Lundqvist play in another team’s uniform. It felt that Lundqvist’s heart was still with the Rangers. And his time in Washington might have hurt his career and not helped it. Though he was excited to play for the Capitals last season.