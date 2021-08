Sometimes it would be nice if superhero movies weren’t predictable and would throw everyone a curve now and then. It does happen and it’s usually very appreciated, but far too often, movies featuring superheroes will stick to a formula and won’t see fit to deviate from the said formula. Sylvester Stallone has played several heroic characters throughout the course of his career, but he has yet to play an actual superhero, so this should be somewhat interesting given that it’s a new look for him and should probably be something that will help to further and possibly cap off his career at some point given that the guy is in his 70s. It’s still a wonder how he’s able to keep going as he is, but there’s no doubt that the injuries he’s incurred in several movies are taking a constant toll on him as he continues to age.