Nelson brings Green Party values to the voters

By Barry Coulter
thefreepress.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRana Nelson of Revelstoke has taken up the standard for the Green Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia, running for Parliament in the 44th Federal Election set for Sept. 20. The Green Party was appealing to Nelson because of their six core values: sustainability, non-violence, social justice, ecological wisdom, participatory democracy and respect for diversity. Now that the campaign is underway, she’s taking these core values — and the Green Party platform — to the voters of southeast B.C., with a mix of one-on-one conversations, print literature, and social media.

