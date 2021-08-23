Nelson brings Green Party values to the voters
Rana Nelson of Revelstoke has taken up the standard for the Green Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia, running for Parliament in the 44th Federal Election set for Sept. 20. The Green Party was appealing to Nelson because of their six core values: sustainability, non-violence, social justice, ecological wisdom, participatory democracy and respect for diversity. Now that the campaign is underway, she’s taking these core values — and the Green Party platform — to the voters of southeast B.C., with a mix of one-on-one conversations, print literature, and social media.www.thefreepress.ca
Comments / 0