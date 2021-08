Ranking Lands Company in Top 0.05% of Private U.S. Companies and Top 25% of Inc. 5000. August 23, 2021 // Franchising.com // Inc. magazine, a national publication focusing on growing companies, revealed this week that United® Real Estate Group has once again made the Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious ranking lists the fastest-growing private companies in the United States each year. The list represents a unique look at the 5,000 most successful companies within the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent entrepreneurs.