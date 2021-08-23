Giants Preseason Week 2 Winners and Losers

The New York Giants lost 17-13 to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon in their second of three preseason games. Despite some hope that Big Blue’s starters would get a couple series’, even fewer starters played than last week against the New York Jets, when at least the starting offensive line was given the first quarter. Once again, this game was a showcase for backups and bubble players to make their case for a spot on the final 53-man roster. So, without further ado, let’s break down the winners and losers from Big Blue’s second preseason game.