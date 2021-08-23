Cancel
Albert Lea, MN

Fatal UTV Crash Near Albert Lea

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Mankato man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving an all-terrain utility vehicle northwest of Albert Lea. The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the fatal incident was reported Saturday afternoon at a rural property near Freeborn Lake about 5 miles northeast of Wells and 10 miles from Albert Lea. A news release says 30-year-old Derek Lindely of Mankato was driving the UTV when he lost control when he entered a rural road running the property and the all-terrain vehicle rolled in the ditch.

therockofrochester.com

