New Orleans, LA

Nola COVID Mandates Cost One Bar Over $700k

By Greg Atoms
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 4 days ago
This time, there's no help coming. New Orleans businesses, especially in the travel and tourism industries, are being destroyed by COVID-19 restrictions once again. But this time, there's no government bailout on the way for the business owners, or employees. The City of New Orleans implemented strict COVID vaccine mandates,...

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

State of Emergency Declared for Lafayette Parish as Tropical Storm Ida Forms

Tropical Storm Ida has now formed in the Caribbean Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is declaring a State of Emergency, which can be read below:. With the future threat of widespread wind and water damage caused by Tropical Depression 9/Tropical Storm Ida, and in consultation with area Mayors and Sheriff Garber, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish. Severe weather and continued rainfall are predicted, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish. In the event of a direct impact to Lafayette Parish, residents should take steps to protect life and property. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck, but could also push water into nearby homes. Continue to monitor local media for the latest updates, and remain indoors if possible.
RetailPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Are We in the Middle of Another Coin Shortage?

One of the most puzzling parts to me of the entire lockdown/quarantine/pandemic in the last year was the shortage of coins in retail stores. This might not be a big deal to some people, but it was critical at my house. We save up all our change for an entire year, count it, and use that cash towards a beach vacation. The key is to use cash whenever we can, and not bust into the coins, even in case of emergency. And it's pretty much worked out that way for about 20 years. But that all came to a screeching halt in 2020.
Energy IndustryPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Biden Administration Will Allow Oil and Gas Lease Sales to Resume

There is some good news to report for the oil patch. The Department of the Interior has announced plans to move forward with the sale of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The announcement comes on the heels of a federal court order that required the resumption of oil and gas lease sales that had been suspended by a moratorium that was put in place by the Biden administration.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel 2021 Event Due to COVID

COVID has claimed yet another annual Louisiana tradition as the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association announced their decision to cancel this year's event. Festival organizers across Louisiana have explored just about every option when it comes to moving forward with their events, but the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country—especially in our Acadiana region.
Public HealthPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Ochsner Health Systems Requiring Vaccination for All Employees

Now that there is an FDA-approved vaccine for the coronavirus, you can expect many more announcements like this going forward. The latest entity to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to KATC TV3, is Ochsner Health. Early yesterday the Associated Press reported that the United States Food...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

If You Really Miss Pancho’s Mexican Buffet, The Full Experience is Closer Than You Think

If you're looking for delicious nostalgia, the full flavor of Pancho's is only a quick day trip away. Shawn Calvit was headed back to Lafayette from the Houston area when he saw a familiar sign. It was enough to make him put a halt on his trip home and double back to that familiar logo that caught his eye as he drove by. Soon, Calvit pulled up to the Pancho's Mexican Buffet location off Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Woman Takes On Ten-Pound Burrito In Orange, Texas

Raina Huang, who is originally from California, is known for taking her talents around the world and tackling some of the most interesting meals, and in most cases, she comes out victorious. She travels the world to try out different restaurants, and when I tell you this young lady can eat some food, she does not play at all. When I first saw this burrito come out of the back, I could not believe the size of the thing. It seemed like it should have been more than one person bringing the burrito out from the kitchen.
EnvironmentPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Threat Likely for Gulf of Mexico Early Next Week

In the next couple of days, residents along Louisiana's Gulf Coast will remember and reflect on the one-year anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Laura. The major hurricane is still disrupting life along the Gulf Coast, especially in the southwestern corner of the state nearest to where the storm made landfall.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Costco Has Put Purchase Limits on These Items

Shopping at this time last year was a nightmare, no getting around it. We had shortages on so many everyday items due to the coronavirus pandemic, and some of them are still lingering on to this day. Super depressing to try and get toilet paper or disinfecting wipes in 2020, remember? Hopefully, with this fourth surge of the pandemic we won't be caught so short. Especially now that it's time to stock up on back-to-school items. And for us along the Gulf Coast, hurricane supplies.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Tropics Aren’t Quiet But There is No Imminent Threat to Louisiana

Over the weekend Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island. The storm system wasn't that much of a treacherous weather maker but it was still a tropical storm. That meant power outages, storm surge, and flooding throughout many parts of the New England coastline. While we don't want to diminish the threat and the actual damage potential, we are happy to report that it could have been a lot worse and it wasn't.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Phone Number Begins with 337-988? You’ll Need to Dial a 1 in Oct

Beginning at the end of October, residents with a 337 and 504 prefix to their phone number will have to be reached by adding a 1 in front of their phone number. The change is coming due to a new way to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The service is transitioning over from a 1-800 number to a much easier number. 988 will now be the quick and easy number to contact the hotline from any phone. If someone were to dial your 988 number after the transition in October, they would immediately be calling the hotline and not you. The addition of the number 1 will tell the phone service that you are indeed dialing a seven-digit number and not the hotline.

Comments / 1

