Nola COVID Mandates Cost One Bar Over $700k

Raina Huang, who is originally from California, is known for taking her talents around the world and tackling some of the most interesting meals, and in most cases, she comes out victorious. She travels the world to try out different restaurants, and when I tell you this young lady can eat some food, she does not play at all. When I first saw this burrito come out of the back, I could not believe the size of the thing. It seemed like it should have been more than one person bringing the burrito out from the kitchen.