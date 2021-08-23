Solar-accelerated carbon-dioxide splitting to recycle a deadly greenhouse gas
Solar panels are now an accepted means of producing clean electricity, and Australia is revving along the roadmap to mass production of clean hydrogen using a two-step solar conversion process — photovoltaics followed by electrolysis. But this month, Swinburne University of Technology’s Associate Professor Tianyi Ma received an Australian Research Council Future Fellowship of more than $937,000 to pursue his work using solar energy directly in photocatalysis, to repurpose abundant carbon dioxide emitted during industrial processes into “solar” fuels such as green methane, methanol and carbon monoxide.www.pv-magazine.com
Comments / 0