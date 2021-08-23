Darlene Leiting of Arcadia

Darlene Leiting, 89 of Arcadia, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at Regency Park Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Arcadia. The Celebrant will be Fr. Merlin Schrad. Concelebrant will be Fr. Richard Remmes. Music will be by Sharon Bierl and the parish choir. Lector for the Funeral Mass will be Peg Scheidt. Gift Bearers and Honorary Casket Bearers will be Emma, Mollie, and Madison Leiting. Eucharistic Minister will be Pat Vogl. Casket Bearers will be Steve Wonderlin, Matt Wonderlin, Nick Wonderlin, Zach Wonderlin, Duane Hanrahan, and Lyle Hanrahan. The Arcadia American Legion Auxiliary will form an honor guard for the Funeral Mass. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Arcadia.