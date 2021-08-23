Elvis Costello, Eddie Vedder, Dave Matthews & More Join Audible 'Words + Music'
Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced its next slate of renowned artists to create and perform ‘Words + Music’ originals, including: Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, Laura Jane Grace, Dave Matthews, Sharon Van Etten, and Eddie Vedder. The ‘Words + Music’ Audible initiative marries music and storytelling in one-of-a-kind audio experiences, designed exclusively to be heard. These groundbreaking artists join other legends in the Audible ‘Words + Music’ vault, including, Patti Smith, Smokey Robinson, Yo-Yo Ma, Billie Joe Armstrong, James Taylor, Alanis Morissette, Tom Morello, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Common, Sting, Rufus Wainwright, Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Rhiannon Giddens, Tariq Trotter, Steve Earle, Jonathan Biss, and T Bone Burnett.gratefulweb.com
