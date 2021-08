The Saints lost the services of one young defensive back, but they saw the return of another as they got back to practice Thursday morning. Coach Sean Payton announced that rookie Bryce Thompson had been waived with an injury designation. The former Tennessee Volunteer had impressed after signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He logged four tackles, an interception and a pass defensed in two preseason games, but was hurt during the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.