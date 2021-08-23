Cancel
Full Highlights: Broncos 30, Seahawks 3

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the top plays from Seattle's second preseason game Seahawks.com. Watch the top plays from Seattle's second preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Seattle Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas hits another gear on a speedy 45-yard kick return during Saturday's Preseason matchup with the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson talks about having...

www.thedallasnews.net

NFLthespun.com

Seattle Seahawks TE Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of depth at numerous positions heading into the 2021 season. But an injury to one potential breakout player could damage their TE depth. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will be out “for an extended stretch” after suffering a broken foot. Worse still, it’s an injury to the same area where he suffered damage last year.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLLewiston Morning Tribune

Seahawks appear to let Brown have his way for now

RENTON, Wash. — When the Seattle Seahawks offense takes the field Saturday in the preseason opener against the Raiders in Las Vegas, the starting left tackle is expected to be rookie Stone Forsythe. Forsythe could stay out there a while. The Seahawks have a shortage of available tackles and hope...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Cut Six, Sign DE Alex Tchangam

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve waived six players and signed DE Alex Tchangam. It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams had until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players. Ratliff-Williams, 24, went undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed...
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trade ideas with the Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have quite a few connections, and the Broncos should leverage that and engage in a trade or two with the team. I for, one, am not tired of writing about trade scenarios using different teams. NFL trades are fun, and the Broncos should, as I have said before, continue to try and improve the team.
NFLchatsports.com

Some good Seattle Seahawks news for your Friday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 13: Colby Parkinson #84 of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled by Tarell Basham #93 of the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) There is some good news from the Seattle...
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLseattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 30-3 Preseason Loss To The Denver Broncos

(Opening…) Two weeks in a row of playing football where the lessons are hard and they're obvious. We have to take away the things we can learn from and we can grow from on the plus side of it. It's obvious when you turn the ball over three times in the first half it's really, really hard to win a football game, and then we go nine penalties to none. They played a lot better than we did in that regard, too. But, there is a lot of stuff for us to take from here. We had a lot of guys that played and we have a lot of film to watch and a lot of evaluations to make, that's really what this time is about. We like to be having fun winning football games and all that, but that's not where the matchup's happening right now. The hard lessons, too, is that a couple of our guys got whacked, you know. Johnny U (John Ursua) and BBK (Ben Burr-Kirven), both those guys got hurt seriously tonight, and it breaks our heart. This is a rough game, and sometimes it takes its toll. Those two kids are hurt, so we'll see what happens with them. It's going to be a while. The other side of it, we'll find the positives; I'm going to find the positives. I thought DeeJay Dallas played a terrific game tonight. Rasheem Green, again, he got a sack and did some good things in his place. He's really taking advantage of this preseason to make a statement. Nick Bellore had five tackles tonight on defense. It was amazing, I don't know how he did that. He said he was knocking off the rust. We have to take all of the positive things, and keep growing and this week is a little different for us. We'll change the format of it and get out of camp, and make it a regular week for us in terms of the cadence of the week. And get our guys a chance to get tuned in to what that means so that when game week comes a couple of weeks from now, we'll be ready to crank it up again. So that's a really important part of what happens this week. We've been knowing this all along that this week is coming. So, we'll try to take full advantage of that.

