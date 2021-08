The boys cross-country started the season on a very hot and humid morning at Oxbow County Park in Goshen in the NIC Stomp. The Cavemen were one of two non-NIC teams competing. There were Fresh/Soph and Jr/Sr races, combining the races, the Cavemen finished 5th out of 13 teams overall. The highlight of the day was freshman Liam Bauschke was winning the 9/10 race and breaking 17:00min to set a freshman school record and become the first freshman in school history to break 17:00 for the 5K (3.1 miles)