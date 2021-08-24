Cancel
Aliens: Fireteam Elite -- Suicide Squad

By Alessandro Barbosa
Gamespot
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first real skirmish in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, you encounter more of the series' iconic Xenomorphs than in all of the films combined. This third-person shooter trades the slow tension of escaping one extraterrestrial predator for the chaos of trying to survive waves of hundreds at a time, instilling a different type of dread that the franchise has rarely balanced successfully. While not without its issues, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a strong step towards realizing the potential in that approach, with a surprisingly deep progression system, consistently entertaining firefights, and engrossing presentation that keeps the action gripping throughout.

#Fireteam Elite Suicide#Colonial Marines#Cqc
