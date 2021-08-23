Cancel
Airlines reveal partnership on Afghanistan evacuation efforts, Facebook releases transparency report, and GM explains second electric car recall

By Justin Joffe
prdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. has launched “About Love,” a new campaign featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z , the result of what the brand says is a close collaboration with the celebrity couple. The campaign also features the Tiffany Diamond and is paired with to artist Michel Basquiat’s “Equals Pi,” which has been part of a private collection since 1982 and never appeared in public.

www.prdaily.com

Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

American, Southwest airlines begin Afghanistan evacuation efforts Monday

American and Southwest airlines deployed some of their fleet Monday to aid in the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from Kabul. American is allocating three of its wide-body aircraft to "military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe" to help with the accelerate the evacuation before month's end, an airlines spokesperson told FOX Business.
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Pentagon orders commercial airlines to help in Afghanistan evacuations

Activating a plan used only twice before, the Biden administration on Sunday ordered the use of commercial aircraft to help ferry people evacuated from Afghanistan. Chaotic scenes continue at the airport in Kabul, a week after the city fell to the Taliban. On Saturday, the US advised Americans in the city not to travel to the airport. Officials told US outlets there were concerns that Islamic State militants might mount an attack.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Airlines to assist with Afghanistan evacuation efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon enlisted the help of domestic airline companies, including Hawaiian Airlines, on Sunday to aid in the evacuation efforts of Americans and allies from Afghanistan. The Department of Defense activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which includes 18 aircrafts from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air...
Economyinvesting.com

S.Korea's LG Chem shares dive on GM electric car recall

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Chem Ltd shares closed down 11.1% on Monday after General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) said it would recall an extra 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt cars that use the South Korean firm's batteries, months after a similar recall by Hyundai Motor Co. GM on Friday expanded its recall of...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

American Airlines deploys planes to help with evacuation in Afghanistan

American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, was one of six airlines called on Sunday by the Pentagon to help evacuate Afghanistan refugees. Starting Monday, the airline will send three aircraft to the Arabian Peninsula and Europe to help with the emergency evacuation of U.S. citizens and refugees in Kabul, the airline said in a statement. American Airlines is part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, a group of airlines that is committed to help the U.S. Department of Defense when needed.
Carswaltonsun.com

GM expands recall to all Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for fire risk

General Motors on Friday issued a new recall that expands to all Chevrolet Bolt EVs and the new EUV for fire risk and will provide customers with an eight-year warranty or 100,000 miles on new battery modules for the affected cars. The automaker said it expects the recall to cost...
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Toyota production cut

TOKYO – Toyota is scaling back production in North America and Japan as the surging coronavirus pandemic in Southeast Asia and elsewhere crimps supplies. Japan's top automaker said Thursday that it will cut back production at home by 40%, affecting 14 auto assembly plants in the country. In North America,...
Public HealthTruth About Cars

Chip Shortage Demolishes Toyota Vehicle Production, Pandemic Blamed

Despite being one of the only manufacturers not to incur heavy production losses over the global semiconductor shortage, Toyota has announced that its luck has finally run out. The automaker is estimating that it will need to cut assembly by 40 percent this September. It’s not alone. Both Ford and...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

MD Helicopters director has one job: Sell

Estimated reading time 15 minutes, 33 seconds. After a tumultuous 18 months that saw its flamboyant chief executive forced from the boardroom, MD Helicopters is for sale. There is no definite timeline for a deal and no targeted buyers, but sole director Alan Carr told Vertical in a recent interview he is actively shopping the company around to all comers.
Businesselectrek.co

Einride partners with Bridgestone as its exclusive US EV tire supplier

Autonomous Class 8 EV developer Einride announced a partnership with Bridgestone to co-develop safer and more efficient solutions for commercial fleet EVs. Through the partnership, Bridgestone becomes the exclusive tire supplier to Einride’s electric and autonomous trucks in the US. In turn, Einride will provide trucks and digital services to Bridgestone’s logistic network to help electrify a majority of its transports by 2025.
U.S. Politicswsau.com

U.S. VP Harris meets company execs in Singapore to discuss supply shortages

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met company executives in Singapore on Tuesday to discuss supply shortages of essential items that have plagued the Biden administration and contributed to inflation. The United States faced serious challenges in obtaining medical equipment during the COVID-19 epidemic and now faces severe...
Aerospace & DefenseFingerLakes1

Delta Airlines will require workers to get COVID vaccine, or pay $200 per month

Delta Airlines will make employees pay $200 per month if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, it’s the most-rigid vaccine mandate seen in the U.S. The company’s top executive says it comes down to mitigating costs of hospitalization. CEO Ed Bastian said all of the employees that have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in recent weeks were not fully-vaccinated.

