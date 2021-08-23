Psychonauts 2 review
In 2005, I was blown away by my very first Double Fine game – Psychonauts. I immediately fell in love with the larger than life characters, outlandish worlds and engaging platforming gameplay. When I found out Psychonauts 2 was coming, I was worried that the magic of the first game couldn’t be captured again. The original was one of my favourite games ever, and 16 years later could Schafer and company really create a world with the same level zany charm? Absolutely they could.www.godisageek.com
Comments / 0