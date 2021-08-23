Uber, Lyft hit by Prop 22 punch

In a move that could significantly affect working conditions for Uber, Lyft, Doordash, and other gig economy drivers, the LA Times reports that a state Superior Court judge has ruled Proposition 22 unconstitutional. The measure, which passed by a 58 percent majority in last year’s election, had allowed companies who hired drivers and other workers to be categorized as “independent contractors,” and prevented workers from unionizing. Uber and other companies spent over $220 million dollars to prevent their workers from being covered by the 2019 law AB 5, which required gig workers to be classified as employees instead of independent contractors. It’s unclear how the judge’s ruling will affect consumers who use Uber, Lyft, Doordash, and other delivery apps, but this could mean drivers must be paid the state or local minimum wage, which could, in turn, raise prices across the board. Eater SF reports that despite the threat of higher prices if the proposition failed to pass, UberEats and Doordash raised prices anyway.