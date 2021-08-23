Cancel
Politics

Uber, Lyft hit by Prop 22 punch

By Jonathan Garber
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRide-hailing giants Uber Inc. and Lyft Inc. were dealt a blow after a California judge ruled the state's Proposition 22, which classified drivers as independent contractors, was unconstitutional. Proposition 22, a voter-approved measure, said gig-economy businesses were exempt from state labor laws that classified more workers and employees, awarding them...

