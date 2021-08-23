Police arrest Gresham man for firing gun near protesters

UPDATE: Second shooter sought after police say the gunman may have been chased before firing.

Video captured by a Pamplin Media Group reporter appears to show a man firing a handgun near Southwest Second Avenue and Yamhill Street around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Portland police officers arrested 65-year-old Dennis G. Anderson of Gresham, but additional video footage shown on social media suggested the incident was a shoot-out involving demonstrators clad in black.

On Monday the Portland Police Bureau said it was looking for a second shooter and Anderson may have been chased before opening fire. Police said the incident may not have been related to the protest group in the area.

Witnesses said a man wearing a safari hat displayed the gun near a left-wing group commonly called antifa, who were regrouping in the central city after violent street clashes with the right-wing Proud Boys in east Portland earlier that day. The alleged gunman walked away from the gathering before bracing himself behind a trash can and firing across Second Avenue.

The man was arrested about three minutes after shots were fired, police said.

Anderson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Records show he was released after paying bail of $750 a few hours later.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police investigating the incident said there was no confirmed connection to any events or gatherings.

Bystanders at the scene found what appeared to be an unspent 9mm round lying in the street near the trash can, but it disappeared into a black-clad man's pocket before officers arrived.

What looked like one bullet strike could be seen embedded into the wall of a nearby Mod Pizza, while a silver sedan across the street had cracked side glass and what looked like at least two bullet holes.





Officers arrived on scene minutes after the shooting, greeted by protesters who sarcastically clapped. "Do your jobs!" one man shouted. "Hey! They pointed a gun at my f—ing face!" cried another person who was using a wheelchair.



Zane Sparling

Reporter

