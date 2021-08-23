Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Police arrest Gresham man for firing gun near protesters

By Zane Sparling
Posted by 
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgm0E_0baIIlkR00 UPDATE: Second shooter sought after police say the gunman may have been chased before firing.

Video captured by a Pamplin Media Group reporter appears to show a man firing a handgun near Southwest Second Avenue and Yamhill Street around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Portland police officers arrested 65-year-old Dennis G. Anderson of Gresham, but additional video footage shown on social media suggested the incident was a shoot-out involving demonstrators clad in black.

On Monday the Portland Police Bureau said it was looking for a second shooter and Anderson may have been chased before opening fire. Police said the incident may not have been related to the protest group in the area.

Witnesses said a man wearing a safari hat displayed the gun near a left-wing group commonly called antifa, who were regrouping in the central city after violent street clashes with the right-wing Proud Boys in east Portland earlier that day. The alleged gunman walked away from the gathering before bracing himself behind a trash can and firing across Second Avenue.

The man was arrested about three minutes after shots were fired, police said.

Anderson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Records show he was released after paying bail of $750 a few hours later.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police investigating the incident said there was no confirmed connection to any events or gatherings.

Bystanders at the scene found what appeared to be an unspent 9mm round lying in the street near the trash can, but it disappeared into a black-clad man's pocket before officers arrived.

What looked like one bullet strike could be seen embedded into the wall of a nearby Mod Pizza, while a silver sedan across the street had cracked side glass and what looked like at least two bullet holes.

Officers arrived on scene minutes after the shooting, greeted by protesters who sarcastically clapped. "Do your jobs!" one man shouted. "Hey! They pointed a gun at my f—ing face!" cried another person who was using a wheelchair.


Zane Sparling
Reporter
971-204-7865
email: zsparling@pamplinmedia.com
Follow me on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
60
Followers
415
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Gresham, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Protest Riot#Pamplin Media Group#Antifa#Proud Boys#Mod Pizza#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Gresham cops: Store clerk stabbed 'millimeters' from heart

Armon Turner faces an attempted murder charge for the incident, as well as for allegedly assaulting a MAX train driver. A local man faces an attempted murder charge, among many others, for a convenience store stabbing that authorities say inflicted life-threatening injuries. Armon Rey Turner, 27, allegedly was acting "belligerent"...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs - Police ID body found at Rooster Rock State Park

Police investigate death of 21-year-old Stephanie Celeste Jones; Troutdale closes museumsPolice ID body found at Rooster Rock State Park An investigation continues to swirl around the body of a 21-year-old woman who was found at Rooster Rock State Park earlier this month. On Friday, Aug. 13, emergency personnel responded to reports of human remains found at the park in the Columbia River Gorge. Investigators announced Thursday, Aug. 26, that the body was that of Stephanie Celeste Jones of Portland. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the death. Troutdale closes museums The Troutdale Historical Society decided to close the museums it operates in the face of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and concerns around the delta variant. Both the Barn Exhibit Hall and the Harlow House were closed Thursday, Aug. 26, indefinitely. The museums will be reopened when it is deemed safe for both visitors and guests. The Troutdale Historical Society thanked the volunteers who supported the museums the past eight weeks while open. During that time the museums had about 94 guests and collected about $1,200 in admissions. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Abducted boys reunited with mother

Derek Michael Rowley, 33, in custody in Nevada, kids safe after local Amber Alert. Two young boys are safe and reunited with their mother one day after their alleged kidnapping triggered a local Amber Alert that was later rescinded. Derek Michael Rowley, 33, who allegedly abducted two kids, ages 8...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Gresham ID thief pleads guilty

Robert Loren Finanders, 40, stole financial documents from 100 people, agrees to pay full restitution. A Gresham man pleaded guilty to stealing financial identification documents from more than 100 people around the region. Robert Loren Finanders, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday morning, Aug. 19, to unauthorized access device fraud, aggravated identity...
Fairview, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Police seek abducted children near Fairview

Derek Michael Rowley allegedly kidnapped two kids in Utah, headed toward WashingtonA man suspected of abducting two children in Utah was spotted near the Fairview area Friday morning, Aug. 20, as residents received an Amber Alert. Derek Michael Rowley, 33, allegedly abducted two kids, ages 8 and 6, from Price, Utah. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies received reports around 11:03 a.m. that Rowley had been seen in the 21000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Rowley is described as white with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with a crown tattoo on...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

MCSO seize 337 firearms from weapons cache

Search warrant in Clackamas County part of ongoing drug, firearms investigation. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered hundreds of a firearms at a home in Clackamas County in what is considered the largest weapons seizure in agency history. On Thursday, July 29, deputies assigned to the Special Investigations Unit conducted...
Public SafetyPosted by
Gresham Outlook

State Police seek sturgeon poachers

IDs needed for photograph showing couple next to dead sturgeon along Marine Drive.A photograph showing a couple standing next to a suspected illegally retained sturgeon has prompted an investigation by state wildlife enforcement. On Thursday, July 15, the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife North Valley Team received reports about a suspicious incident involving a sturgeon along Northeast Marine Drive and the Columbia River. The troopers received a photograph of a man and woman standing along the shoulder of Marine Drive next to a large, dead sturgeon. Upon arrival, state officials were unable to find the couple, and no...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Intoxicated driver causes deadly Gresham crash

Earniest Lott, 23, faces charges after allegedly running red light, hitting another car. An intoxicated driver blew through a red light in Gresham just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 8, hitting and killing a 33-year-old Portland man. The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Historic Highway crash sparks small wildfire

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday collision, firefighters contain blaze from spreading. A serious crash outside of Springdale sparked a small wildfire in rural East Multnomah County. At 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash involving a VW hatchback and Yamaha motorcycle along the...
Fairview, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

East County News Briefs - Fairview marijuana operation busted

MCSO seize more than 1,600 pot plants from Fairview home; Troutdale reopens Robin's Way Trail. A strong odor gave them away. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office received reports of a strong smell in a Fairview neighborhood, leading to the bust of an illegal marijuana grow operation out of a residential home. While Oregon law allows the growing of marijuana with some stipulations, the amount in East Multnomah County far exceeded the legal limit.
Gresham, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Fairview man arrested for Gresham homicide

Rogers O'Brian Mitchell connected to Saturday morning, July 31, gunfight that led to death of Gresham man. A 34-year-old Fairview man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 4, in connection with a gunfight in Gresham that led to the death of another man. Rogers O'Brian Mitchell was taken into custody for the Saturday morning, July 31, shooting death of Anthoney Barber, 29, of Gresham, in a parking lot on 181st Avenue. On the day of the shooting, the Gresham Police Department said officers were responding to an unrelated call around 8 a.m. when they heard gunfire across the street at 1509 N.E. 181st Ave. Officers found Barber, who had been shot to death. Detectives said the shooting was between Barber and another man — allegedly Mitchell. Police said both men fired shots, and that the two knew each other prior to the gunfight. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Gunfight ends in Gresham death

Anthoney La Ray Barber, 29, Gresham, was shot Saturday morning in a parking lot on 181st Avenue. A 29-year-old Gresham man was shot and killed Saturday morning, July 31, in a parking lot on 181st Avenue. The victim was Anthoney La Ray Barber. No arrests have been made at this...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Semi, car collide in fatal Gresham crash

One driver dead after Tuesday evening, Aug. 3, crash on Hogan and Palmquist intersection.A driver died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck in Gresham Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to the Gresham Police Department, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast Hogan Road and Southeast Palmquist Road. The intersection was closed for about three hours as police investigated. This story will be updated as more information is made available. {loadposition sub-article-01}

Comments / 0

Community Policy