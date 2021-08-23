Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

A man who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Wednesday. Ty Garbin, 25, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, three years of probation, and a $2,500 fine by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for his role in the plan to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home, according to NBC News.