Motorcyclist is 40th traffic fatality of the year in Portland

The name of the victim in the Sunday evening crash in Southeast Portland was not immediately released.

A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday evening crash with a car in Southeast Portland.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not immediately charged with a crime.

The Portland Police Bureau said this was the 40th traffic fatality of the year in Portland. Only 25 people had died in traffic crashes as of this time last year.

According to police, the investigation began at 8:25 p.m. on Aug. 22 when Central Precinct officers responded to Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Clay Street on a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation. It revealed that, in the midst of a turn, the car and motorcycle collided.