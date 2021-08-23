News Archive

Leesburg, VA (August 23, 2021) – The Leesburg Police Department will be conducting its annual “Traffic Safety Blitz” to coincide with the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The blitz consists of a traffic enforcement campaign that targets school zones. Electronic message boards will be deployed at different locations throughout the Town of Leesburg to reinforce safe driving behaviors, to remind motorists that schools are back in session, and to remind motorists to watch for children.