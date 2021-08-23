Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Top teams hold steady in Prep Power Poll after starting season in dominating fashion

By JORDAN D. HILL
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the 2021 season was a fairly successful one for area teams, especially those who entered the fall with true championship aspirations. Local teams went 10-7 in their Week 1 matchups, with four games featuring two local teams and Dadeville and LaFayette not hitting the field until Week 2. The first week of action featured all kinds of highlights and saw some teams blow the competition away and others fall just short in the final seconds.

oanow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallassee, AL
City
Glenwood, AL
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Georgiana, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Education
City
Dadeville, AL
City
Valley, AL
Opelika, AL
Sports
Opelika, AL
Football
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Wetumpka, AL
City
Lanett, AL
City
Auburn, AL
City
Billingsley, AL
City
Eufaula, AL
Opelika, AL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#American Football#Prep Power Poll#Auburn High#Tigers#Panthers#D Quez#Madden#Chambers Academy#Rebels#Lee Scott Academy#Bessemer Academy#Gators#Escambia Academy#Callaway#Dakarian#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: NATO chief slams Kabul airport terrorist attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — NATO chief has condemned the twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport as a “horrific terrorist attack” that targeted desperate Afghans trying to leave the country and the alliance’s efforts to evacuate them from Afghanistan. Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the explosions on Thursday: “I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy